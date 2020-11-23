What are the top pet accessories this coming winter?

Published Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, 3:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

As the temperature continues to drop outside, there are many people who are starting to swap out their summer and fall clothing for winter gear. In addition to cold-weather gear for people, it is also important for everyone to think about their pets as well.

Just like people, pets have issues with the cold weather as well. Even though it is true that most pets have plenty of fur, this is not enough to keep them warm when the sun starts to set and the winter weather arrives. That is where a few winter pet accessories can be helpful.

There are a few key tips that everyone should keep in mind when it comes to winter gear for pets.

The first item that all pet owners need to make sure they get their pets this winter involves pet blankets. Pets need protection against the cold and need to have a way to keep warm. There are plenty of pet blankets from which to choose and it is a good idea to invest in custom pet blankets. These pet blankets can be customized to fit pets of just about any size. Furthermore, there might be a way to print a picture of the pet right on the blanket! It is easy to see why custom blankets for pets are always a popular pet item during the winter.

Another item to consider for pets this winter is a pet bed. Many people do not realize just how cold it can be for pets to lay on the ice-cold floor. Therefore, make sure this isn’t a problem by getting a new pet bed for the winter. There is nothing like having a nice warm bed in which to curl up during the winter. This simple step can make a major difference in the quality of life of a pet this winter.

Finally, all pet owners need to make sure they invest in protection for their pets’ paws this winter as well. Everyone has put themselves in the shoes of their pets when they walk on the cold pavement and sidewalk. Prevent this from causing issues for the paws of pets by getting some paw and sole protection for pets this winter. A simple pair of socks for pets can go a long way during the holiday season.

These are just a few of the top accessories that people need to remember when it comes to winter accessories for their pets. The vast majority of people look at their pets as members of the family. Therefore, everyone should make sure they show their pets plenty of love this winter with the right cold-weather pet accessories.

Story by David Van Der Ede

Related

Comments