What are the signs of a hernia?

Published Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, 2:14 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

There are lots of medical conditions that someone could develop. Some of these require routine medical care while others require surgery. Somewhere in the middle is something called a hernia. For those who might not know, a hernia takes place when an organ or tissue protrudes through a muscular wall that otherwise should contain it. When this happens, people might not even notice at first. After a while, the hernia could enlarge, leaving people wondering what they should do next. In many cases, the answer is surgery. This begs the question, what are some of the signs that someone has a hernia? There are a few symptoms that everyone should note.

One of the telltale signs of a hernia is a lump that develops somewhere on the body. There are several places that this hernia might develop. One of the most common locations is in the groin. This is called an inguinal hernia. An inguinal hernia develops when the intestines descend through the groin. People often notice these hernias in the shower, which will feel like a lump on the inside of the hip. Of course, the hip is only one of the locations where a hernia might develop. Another common location is the belly button, also called an inguinal hernia. Some people also develop hernias in locations that were previously cut open in surgical procedures. This is called an incisional hernia. A lump is the most common sign of a hernia.

Of course, there are other signs that someone might have a hernia. As hernias get worse, people will also develop pain and discomfort. In some situations, people might have trouble walking. Individuals with a hernia will also have trouble participating in athletic events. Furthermore, if the hernia is incarcerated or strangulated, individuals might also notice that the hernia lump is changing color. They will also notice that they cannot push the hernia back behind the muscular wall. In this situation, emergency surgery is required.

When a hernia is treated, a trained surgeon will free the hernia sac and push it back behind the muscular wall. Then, the surgeon will use sutures to close the muscular tear. The surgeon might also decide to use mesh to reinforce the repair. There have been changes to mesh during the past few years as a result of hernia mesh lawsuits over improperly manufactured mesh. After the mesh has been put in place, the surgeon will close the operation site.

The sooner a hernia is diagnosed, the faster it can be treated. This could lead to improved patient outcomes. As a result, all patients need to be aware of the most common signs and symptoms of a hernia. It is better to treat this problem before it leads to long-term complications or an emergent surgical procedure. Hernias are more common than people realize.

Story by Jacob Maslow

Related

Comments