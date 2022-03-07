What are the most common differences between a plate carrier and a bulletproof vest?

When you go out on the battlefield the first thing that is everyone’s top priority is protection. Under the raining bullets and lasting sounds of bombs, there are a few things that protect you and help you navigate your way through hardship. There are many things that you have to carry on a battlefield like guns, ammunition, grenades, and magazines. You have to divide the weight around your body so that you can swiftly move through the battlefield while protecting yourself.

There are several things that you carry with you that offer protection like a bulletproof vest or a plate carrier but there are some obvious differences between the two things. While a bulletproof vest is an efficient way of protecting oneself, it is used for normal purposes whereas a plate carrier is used for more important situations. Many government officials walk around wearing vests under their clothes and as the world of fashion and technology is also progressing side by side the coats and jackets of these officials are made up of the same material these vests are made of. They provide protection and a sense of relief.

What is a plate carrier?

These are tactical vests that are used by soldiers and military officials to protect themselves. Plate carriers have special sockets that are used to carry ballistic plates These types of vests were developed in the 18th and 19th centuries and slowly started gaining recognition all around the world. They are used nowadays widely by military units.

Plate carriers are used to stop the rifle rounds as they can be difficult to carry because they are heavy. A plate carrier helps to divide the weight all around the body taking the weight off the gun belt.

Police officers use these carriers on a daily basis to carry out their duties whereas plate carriers are also used on the battlefield.

There are different types of plate carries, some of which allow you to be as low-key as possible while performing the duties that are given to you.

What is a vest?

The next thing that comes after a plate carrier is a vest which is similar to the plate carrier but there are some very obvious differences that you need to know about and understand first what a vest really is.

In the start, these vests were only used by SWAT teams when they had to go out on a mission but now these vests are used by the military for tasks that have to be performed on an urgent basis. In order to move slowly and swiftly, these vests provide great support.

For the ease of the military officials, these vests are designed in a way that they are comfortable in between search operations or on the battlefield. Made with a zipper at the front the vest provides great support for bullets and is easy to wear and remove.

A tactical vest is made out of a special type of material and has special layouts that have to be followed in any way to create a perfect tactical vest.

The most obvious differences between the tactical vest and plate carrier

Easy to wear: Tactical vests are easier to wear as they are made out of materials that are not that heavy. They can be taken off easily and immediately in difficult situations unlike plate carriers as they carry a lot of weight themselves.

Weight: The weight of the plate carrier is more than a vest and that is what helps the soldiers to protect them in tough situations

Materials: Plate carriers are made up of fabrics that are bound by steel or ceramic that protect the body from the bullet whereas tactical vests do not have plates that protect the body from the bullet.

Story by Umair Asif