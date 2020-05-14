What are the benefits of a log house?

During the past few years, there have been a number of trends in the housing industry that have risen to the surface. One of the fastest-growing trends is the development of log homes. Log cabins are making a comeback and an Irish log cabins company is leading the way. For those who are interested in building their own home, it is important to take a closer look at log homes and the benefits they provide. When it comes to constructing a home, there are a few key advantages that log cabin homes provide.

One of the most important benefits that everyone should note about log cabin homes is that they are built using a sustainable resource. Because trees are renewable, these homes have a solid, green pedigree. A home that is made from scratch logs uses the carbon of these logs to provide structure. This removes the carbon in these trees from circulation, protecting the environment; however, these trees are also returned to the Earth at the end of the life of the home. Furthermore, many log cabin producers use dead timber to create homes, making them even more sustainable. In the end, there is nothing like a log cabin home when it comes to sustainability.

Next, log cabin homes are also incredibly durable. Sure, there are lots of people who will say that brick is the most durable home resource. While it is true that brick homes are far more durable than plastic siding, there are also timber homes that were built in Europe more than 1,000 years ago that are still in use today. While brick is a solid option, there is simply nothing that can compare to the durability that is provided by a log cabin home. This is why wood is making a comeback.

Finally, a log cabin home has also been built to stand up to the punishment that is dished out by mother nature. In 2005, Hurricanes Rita and Katrina made landfall as category 5 hurricanes. While the devastation was tremendous any many people lost their homes, there were also log cabin homes that were left standing even after this hurricane had come through. Clearly, log cabin homes are some of the strongest structures around. This is one of the key advantages of a log cabin home.

These are a few of the most important benefits of log cabin homes. In the end, they are a great way for people to save money while also doing their part to protect the environment. During the next few years, the growth of log cabin homes is only going to continue. It will be exciting to see where these homes go in the future.

