What are progressive jackpots?

From time to time, we hear on the news or read on the internet about some super lucky people who have won millions in online gambling. Slots are usually the ones that offer the biggest payouts. Every day, online casinos give away thousands of Euros and sometimes even millions of dollars through enormous jackpots. Progressive jackpots are amazing, because they can give you the most significant amount of money that will change your life. And sometimes, if the number is seven digits, you’ll find that everyone will crowd around you to share in the excitement.

What are the progressive jackpots?

Progressive jackpots are a slots game, or a group of them, to which an accumulative jackpot is all tied to. Every time someone chooses to play the exact slot or the slots group, no matter the amount, the jackpot increases. It is quite a popular game, and most online casinos have them due to the fact that when someone wins, they win big.

What types of progressive jackpots are there?

While most people think that there is only one type, there are actually three.

The Standalone Slot is just one progressive slot, so it won’t be that high when someone wins as it reflects a single machine. The In-House Slot is where there’s a group of standalone slots in one casino, and can be either land-based or online, and finally, the Network Slot where there’s a group of slots spread over different casinos. The amount of money you may win can be life-changing.

Biggest winnings

The most significant win to date was recorded on January 20, 2013, when a super lucky person from Finland won almost 18 million Euros in the biggest jackpot win to date on the internet, playing the Mega Fortune slot machine. In 2015 a British person won over 13 million at Mega Moolah. Many more wins have been recorded with winnings of over 10 million, such as 11.7 million a Dane won in 2011 at Mega Fortune, $11.6 million dollars for a lucky Canadian in Mega Moolah in 2016, $10 million dollars for a New Zealand person in 2016, also while playing Mega Moolah. In 2020, Mega Fortune paid 2.6 million to a fortunate person in Sweden. If you didn’t notice anything in common from the above victories, we would tell you that all these great successes were done in two games, at Mega Fortune and Mega Moolah, giving amounts of six or even seven figures each.

Is there any strategy?

There are many rumors about the existence of strategies, while the truth is there isn’t any. This game is totally a matter of luck because of the Random Number Generators (RNGs), which make sure everyone plays fair. RNGs are programs that ensure the randomness in each play, so in every reel, the symbol is totally random. The amount of money you will get if you win is based on how much money is gathered since the previous jackpot. People try to determine when the jackpot will happen if the slot had given a jackpot, when it did, in which casino and other things that don’t make any difference since it’s random. Every time someone plays, the jackpot slot has the same chance of winning as the last time they played. The only advice that we can give you is always bet the maximum amount in order to win big money.

The best progressive jackpots

Since the game is very popular, you can choose to play many online slots, and you can easily spot them on the menu.

King Cashalot: The name says it all. Because, if you want to win, you have to pay the highest amount of money, and if you win, you’ll win something in the six-figure range.

Mega Moolah: A game with fantastic sound and graphics that you always stand a chance to win no matter the money you spend. However, your chances of winning are better when you increase your bet.

Queen of the Pyramids: When you read the name, you immediately get the theme. Inspired by ancient Egypt, you have to get five queens in a row to win. It’s very popular because it gives one-hundred free spins and many bonus games.

Beach Life: If you get five suns in a row, in a holiday-like environment, then the amount exceeds the one million dollars.

Try your luck

Now that you know what progressive slots are about, you can have lots of fun. However, before you try anything with real money, you have to learn as much as possible so you won’t get disappointed. Whether you decide to play on a land-based casino or in an online casino, winning is absolutely the same because of the RNGs. If you want to try your luck and change your life, then the progressive slots are for you.

Story by Rania Synodinou

