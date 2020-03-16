What are damages in a personal injury case?

If you have been injured in an accident, you have probably acquired a good deal of medical bills and missed a significant amount of time away from work. Florida is a no-fault state, so your own insurance should pay your accident-related bills. There are several different kinds of damages that your insurance company should cover.

Medical Bills

Your insurance should cover all medical bills associated with the accident. Be sure to save the bills from every one of your doctor’s appointments. If you have alternative treatments such as massages, physical therapy or cryogenic therapy, be sure to save those bills as well. Save all the receipts for both prescription and non-prescription medications you have that are related to your accident. If you are going to need medical treatment in the future for your accident, you will also want to have your doctor document what treatment will be necessary.

Bring all of your receipts and bills to your first meeting with your personal injury attorney. The more information they have, the better they will be able to negotiate on your behalf.

Lost Wages

If you have missed hours from work due to your injuries, you should have the HR director of the company you work for write you a letter documenting the time you have missed. If you are self-employed, you will want to document those hours yourself.

Freelancers or people who own their own businesses will want to provide their 1099 forms or tax forms from the previous year to prove income. You may also want to bring copies of any emails you have that are related to missed work opportunities that were lost because you had to go to a doctor’s appointment.

Pain and Suffering

Although almost all people who are injured in car accidence experience both emotional and physical trauma, Florida has strict laws regarding seeking compensation for pain and suffering. You will have to file a lawsuit to get money for pain and suffering and it is only likely to be awarded in cases of permanent injury or death.

If you suffer from permanent scarring or disfigurement, if you lose function in a body part or if a member of your immediate family is killed in a car accident you may be able to recover damages for pain and suffering.

If you have permanent disfigurement it is a good idea to provide your attorney with pictures of yourself before the accident and of the injuries over the course of time. It helps to keep a video or written journal of your experiences after an accident. Document any physical challenges that you have and ask your family members if they would be willing to testify for you in court.

What A Car Accident Lawyer in Fort Myers can do for You

You should never talk to an adjuster without an attorney. A trained personal injury lawyer will have years of experience in negotiating with insurance companies. They will have a professional understanding of car accident laws and they will be familiar with any loopholes an insurance company may use to get out of paying you what you are owed.

Personal injury lawyer Howard Chappell can help you recover damages for your accident. A car accident can disrupt your life, but a good attorney can help you get back on track.

