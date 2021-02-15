What are a few ways that I can improve my Google ranking?

If you are looking for a way to improve your ranking on Google, you are not alone. There are plenty of people who find themselves in the same situation. Even though there are lots of search engines available, Google still directs the majority of website traffic. As a result, it only makes sense that you should pay close attention to your Google ranking. Of course, Google rotates its algorithm regularly. Therefore, it isn’t easy to figure out exactly how you can beat the algorithm and improve your ranking. On the other hand, a few common tips should work regardless of what the algorithm currently is.

Target the right niche for your business

If you are wondering how to rank #1 on Google, the first step is to find the right niche. You must pay close attention to the current competitive landscape. If you own a small business, you will have a hard time competing with corporations with a large footprint all over the world. They just have seemingly unlimited marketing budgets and will stomp you out in an instant. Even though there is a chance that you can outrank them, you are probably going to end up wasting your time and money. Therefore, you need to Target a smaller area. Instead of competing for popular keywords, try to be a big fish in a smaller pond. If you can target long-tail keywords that focus on your niche, you can rank number one in that specific niche, generating more traffic for your website.

Try to choose realistic keywords

On the other hand, you also have to choose realistic keywords. Anyone can rank at the top spot for a keyboard that is never searched. For example, if you target intentionally misspelled keywords, they will not do anything for you. If you choose obscure keywords, of course, you will land at the top of the list. In contrast, you do not want to focus on obscure keywords because they will not do anything for your revenue. There is a balance between choosing keywords that allow you to focus on a specific niche and keywords that will not do anything for you.

Optimize your content as much as possible

Even though it is boring to focus on technical search engine optimization, it is vital to land at the top spot. Therefore, you need to take the time to optimize every individual piece of content that you produce. First, you need to pick the correct URL and make sure that you include relevant keywords. Make sure that you have suitable title tags. Always include the proper headings. This includes H1, H2, and other headers. Include images and videos if they are appropriate. Audit your content regularly and make sure that you get the most out of it.

Improve your Google ranking accordingly

These are a few of the essential points that you should keep in mind if you are looking for ways to improve your Google ranking. If you can elevate your Google ranking, you should generate more traffic and improve your revenue numbers in the process. It is crucial to make sure that you pay close attention to your Google ranking. If it starts to drop, try to figure out why and make sure that you elevate it again as quickly as possible.

Story by Stephen Holm

