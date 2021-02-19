Weyers Cave Ruritan Club honors Fort Defiance High School senior

Tyler Smith received the Good Citizenship Youth Award Thursday from the Weyers Cave Ruritan Club.

This award is awarded to up to five youth annually in the Weyers Cave area who demonstrate selfless service in the community.

A senior at Fort Defiance, Smith volunteers regularly at the Verona Community Food Pantry. He helps wherever needed: emptying trash, lifting heavy materials, organize and stocking merchandise, and cleaning up.

He also has assisted with youth teams of the Verona Community Association, as directed by the coaches. He helps others in his neighborhood, displaying kindness, generosity, patriotism, and a genuine sense of caring.

Smith enjoys playing baseball and football and is on a baseball travel team.

He works at Houff Transfer washing trucks to earn money for college. Academically, he has a 4.1 GPA, is on the honor roll, and is applying to colleges for next year, with interest in pursuing a degree in criminal justice or forensic science.

