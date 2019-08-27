Weyers Cave Lions Club contributes gift for new fire engine

The Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company has received a generous contribution from the Weyers Cave Lions Club.

At their meeting on Aug. 26, members of the Weyers Cave Lions Club presented Fire Chief, Brian Garber with a $5,000 check, which will be used towards the purchase of a new fire engine.

“We are extremely honored to accept this contribution from the Lions Club. It is an honor and a privilege to live, work, and volunteer in a community that looks out for one another,” said Chief Garber. “Our last purchase of a new fire engine was over ten years ago and it’s time to begin planning for a replacement. Our friends and neighbors with the Lions Club recognize the important role our department plays within our community and we greatly appreciate their willingness and excitement to support us in such a meaningful way.”

The Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company is an all-volunteer agency which proudly serves the immediate communities of Weyers Cave and Mount Sidney, as well as the surrounding communities in Augusta County and southern Rockingham County.

A new fully equipped fire engine will cost approximately $700,000.

To offer your support to the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, please mail your contributions to P.O. Box 69, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.

