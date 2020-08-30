Weyers Cave Library Station set for formal opening on Sept. 8

The Augusta County Library has announced Tuesday, Sept. 8, as the opening date for the Weyers Cave Library Station.

The library station, located at 51 Franklin St., will open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

The station will provide a variety of materials for check-out, free Wi-Fi, public computers, printing and copying, reference information, and a meeting space.

“I am so happy and honored to have the opportunity to provide the Weyers Cave with a library to call its own,” station manager Hannah Lickey said. “My hope is that the community will benefit from having free internet access, books, resources, programs, and a welcoming atmosphere. I have felt so appreciated and invited in this community and I hope that library patrons will feel the same reception I have, and that it will continue to benefit the community for years to come.”

Masks and social distancing are required when entering any Augusta County Library location.

