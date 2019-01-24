Wexton to Wilbur Ross: Come with me to a food bank

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton has invited Commerce Secretary Wilbur L. Ross to the Capital Area Food Bank this weekend to meet with and help serve federal employees who have been affected by the government shutdown.

The letter is in response to Secretary Ross’ comments that “[he doesn’t] really quite understand why” federal workers have been lining up outside food banks and shelters to obtain food for themselves and their families.

“To express confusion over why these hard-working Americans – many of whom are living paycheck to paycheck – would seek assistance in feeding their families demonstrates an uninformed understanding of their situation,” said Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton. “I hope Secretary Ross will join me this weekend to lend a hand to our federal employees and learn just how the shutdown has turned their lives upside-down.”

“Our federal workers are worried about missing mortgage payments, funding their children’s educations, and providing medical care for their loved ones in addition to just being able to put food on the table every night,” Rep. Wexton added. “I urge Senate Republicans and President Trump to act on legislation already passed by the House to reopen the government as soon as possible and get everyone back to work.”