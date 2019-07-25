Westover Pool Movie Night coming July 26

You voted, and Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation heard you loud and clear – “Smallfoot” is coming to Westover Pool.

The 2018 animated comedy, which tells the story of a village of Yetis that discover that humans really do exist, will be shown Friday, July 26, from 8 to 10 p.m. at the pool complex, at 305 S. Dogwood Drive. There is no cost to attend, and the pool will be open for all interested. The diving board and splashpad will be closed to reduce noise during the film.

The event will allow the community to get outside while enjoying a family-friendly experience.

“Bring your bathing suit, bring your friends, and come ready for a fun night under the stars in front of the big screen,” Kristin Lam, Parks and Recreation aquatics manager, said. “We are very excited to be able to provide a free movie night for our community, and we hope everyone takes advantage of this unique opportunity of a swim-in movie!”

Families are encouraged to bring their own snacks as well as chairs and blankets to use during the film. A limited amount of pool chairs will be available, and food will not be sold during the event. No alcohol is permitted inside the facility.

Those interested can call Westover Pool at 540-434-0571 with any questions.

