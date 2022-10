Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash eastbound in Westmoreland County on Tuesday morning.

A 2017 Ford SUV ran off the road to the right, struck an embankment then a culvert, and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver, Willard Warren Clark Jr., 55 of Montross, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.