Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
western carolina rolls past vmi 38 17 dropping keydets to 1 3 start
Sports

Western Carolina rolls past VMI, 38-17, dropping Keydets to 1-3 start

Sports Desk
Last updated:

VMI AthleticsVMI, after a playoff appearance in the spring of 2021, and a near-miss last fall, may be regressing to the mean.

The Keydets gave up 521 yards to Western Carolina, which was able to overcome two INTs and a blocked punt in posting a 38-17 win on Saturday.

The Catamounts (3-2, 1-1 SoCon) got on the board first midway through the opening period with a Terrence Horne 21-yard touchdown reception from Carlos Davis.

VMI (1-3, 0-1 SoCon) countered on its ensuing drive with a 16-yard Collin Ironside rush to knot the score at 7-7 with 5:32 on the clock. Western Carolina got a 6-yard TJ Jones rushing touchdown with a minute left in the first quarter. After a Jerry Rice field goal, the Catamounts increased their lead to 21-10 with when Davis connected with David White for a 17-yard TD reception.

The schools went back and forth the start the second before Western kicker Richard McCollum converted a short 20-yard field goal to up the WCU lead to 24-10 at the 3:43 mark of the third quarter.

Western then took advantage of a sack fumble by VMI’s Ironside which the Catamounts recovered at the VMI 21-yard line, cashing in for a 21-yard scoring reception to make the score 31-10 just moments later.

VMI trimmed the deficit to 31-17 early in the fourth quarter when Ironside connected with tight end Aidan Twombly for a 7-yard TD reception with 14:55 left in regulation. The Catamounts would ultimately put the game out of reach with 10:38 to play when Davis threw a 69-yard touchdown completion to Raphael Williams for the final tally of 38-17.

Collin Ironside was 14-for-27 for 142 yards, a TD pass and two INTs, and a rushing TD, a 16-yard scamper.

Korey Bridy ran for 70 yards on 12 carries.

Carlos Davis was 30-for-44 passing for 336 yards, four TDs and two INTs for Western Carolina.

VMI returns home next Saturday to continue Southern Conference action against ETSU at 1:30 p.m. at Foster Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Sports Desk

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony elliott
, ,

Tony Elliott is not, yet, living up to the job he was hired to do for UVA Football
Chris Graham
virginia tech brent pry
, ,

Back to the drawing board for Virginia Tech after 41-10 loss at North Carolina
Roger Gonzalez

The Virginia Tech football team led 3-0 at North Carolina on Saturday in their first ACC road game of the season, and it was all downhill from there.

wake forest
,

#22 Wake Forest jumps out to big lead, then holds off #23 Florida State, 31-21
Chris Graham

#22 Wake Forest led 28-7 three minutes into the second half, then #23 Florida State fought back to make it a game late, before the Demon Deacons finished off the 31-21 win Saturday in Tallahassee.

unc logo
, , ,

Another big day from Drake Maye lifts North Carolina to easy 41-10 win over Virginia Tech
Chris Graham
football

Dukes batter Texas State with running game, defense, in 40-13 win on Saturday
Roger Gonzalez
jmu football

Three TDs from Latrele Palmer key JMU in 40-13 win over Texas State in Sun Belt home opener
Chris Graham
vdot logo

Road work schedule in the VDOT Culpeper District for the first week of October
News Desk