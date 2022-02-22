West Virginia woman dies from injuries in Frederick County crash

A three-vehicle crash in Frederick County that occurred on Sunday at 10:27 a.m. took the life of a West Virginia woman.

A 2021 Dodge Ram was traveling west on Route 50 when it attempted a left turn onto Gore Road. As the Dodge crossed over the eastbound lanes of Route 50, it collided with an eastbound 2002 Ford Ranger.

The impact caused the Dodge to collided with a 2014 Toyota Tundra that was stopped at a stop sign on Gore Road.

The driver of the Dodge, Donald A. Killian, 33, of Parkville, Md., was uninjured in the crash. Killian was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, a 62-year-old male, of Mathias, W.Va., suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. The male was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Ford, Carla M. Simmons, 64, of Mathias, W.Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Simmons was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Toyota, a 40-year-old male, of Gore, Va., was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

Killian was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.