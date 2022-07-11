West Virginia man arrested on felony charges in connection with Jan. 6 coup
A West Virginia man was arrested last week on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
John Thomas Gordon, 47, of Bayard, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses. He was arrested in Martinsburg, W.Va.
According to court documents, on Jan. 6, Gordon was illegally on the Capitol grounds and took part in violence outside the North Door of the Capitol. Police officers were on the other side of the glass window in the door, attempting to secure the building. Gordon repeatedly threw a hard object at the North Door. He also kicked the door in attempts to destroy it to gain entry. He also yelled obscenities at the law enforcement officers on the other side of the door.
In the 18 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 850 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.