West takes office as 35th SCC commissioner

Patricia L. West was sworn in Monday as the 35th commissioner of the State Corporation Commission (SCC). West fills the remaining term of James C. Dimitri who retired from the Commission last year.

West previously served as a judge on the Virginia Beach Circuit Court for 12 years (2000-2012) and as a Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court judge in Virginia Beach for three years (1997-2000). She also served as Virginia’s Secretary of Public Safety from 1996-1997 and as the Director of the Department of Juvenile Justice from 1994-1996.

Following her tenure as a judge, West became an associate dean at the Regent University School of Law from 2015-2019 and served as the Chief Deputy Attorney General in the Office of the Attorney General from 2012-2014.

The other two SCC commissioners are Judith Williams Jagdmann, the current chair, and Mark C. Christie.

Established in 1902, the SCC’s authority encompasses utilities, insurance, state-chartered financial institutions, securities, retail franchising, railroad safety, and underground utility damage prevention. The Commission also serves as the Commonwealth’s central filing office for all Virginia and foreign corporations, limited liability companies, general and limited partnerships, and business trusts that are authorized to transact business in Virginia.

