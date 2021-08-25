West Augusta woman dead in two-vehicle crash

Published Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, 1:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Deerfield Valley Road on Aug. 19 that claimed the life of a West Augusta woman.

A 2014 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck was traveling north on Deerfield Valley Road when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, traveled across the center line and struck an oncoming 2019 Ford Superduty truck.

The impact of the crash caused the Ford to overturn.

The driver of the Honda, Barbara A. Counts, 82, of West Augusta, was transported to University of Virginia Hospital, where on Aug. 23 she succumbed to her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, Lester G. Sisler, 38, of West Augusta, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.