Wendell Coleman announces bid for re-election to Augusta County Board of Supervisors

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Wendell Coleman of Fishersville will be seeking re-election to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors representing the Wayne District during the upcoming General Election on Nov. 5.

Coleman was initially elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2004, 2008 and again in 2016. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from North Carolina State University and his Masters of Education Degree from the University of Virginia. He currently resides in Fishersville with his wife, Betsy and they attend Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church.

They have two children, daughter, Nicole Hutchinson and husband Travis of Stuarts Draft, and son, Troy Coleman and his wife, Kim, of Augusta County, along with four grandchildren (Derick, Dylan, Justin, Darrin).

Related

Subscribe Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined. Click here!

News From Around the Web

Shop Google