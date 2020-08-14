Weighing up your car options has never been easier

The automotive market is always growing, and the ever-increasing number of vehicles on offer can be overwhelming to prospective shoppers, be they first-timers or true gearheads looking to expand their impressive collection. When delving into in-depth reviews of every latest car is simply untenable, a reliable car comparison tool can be a godsend. Just be sure that the interface you choose gives you the right information to make the best choice.

Comprehensive, but user-friendly

Buying a new car can be an exciting endeavor, but it can also be quite stressful. You certainly don’t need to compound this anxiety by relying on a system that is too complex to navigate without a postgrad in information technology, nor one that is so simplistic that it gives about as much detail as you could find with a quick google search. As in all things, balance is essential, and a tool that properly amalgamates these polar opposites is going to be your best friend when browsing the extensive list of models available in the USA.

Devil in the details

With the number of cars on the market today, you need more than just a summarised score of a car to know if it’s the right choice for you. Still, an overall grade can help you separate the wheat from the chaff before you start exploring the finer points. A good comparison tool should give you a vehicle’s overall score, awarded by those with extensive knowledge in the motoring field, but it also needs to give you a proper rundown of what each option on your shortlist offers.

You’ll certainly want to know what your engine options are, with all-important performance figures like horsepower and torque, but you’ll also want to know what kind of fuel economy each configuration delivers. Beyond that, a list of features, both standard and available, must be offered. Safety features should never be excluded, regardless of whether you are shopping for a hands-on sports coupe or a more family-friendly crossover. Warranty is a nice addition, too, if you are seriously considering putting your money down.

As mundane as it may sound, you should also pay close attention to more technical information like overall cabin and trunk capacity. If you’re serious about investing in a new daily driver, knowing that it can handle everyday chores can really reassure you. And with information like interior and exterior color options, as well as various photos to help you imagine what it would be like to get behind the wheel, you can save yourself a lot of legwork exploring your local dealerships.

Covering every base, and the outfield

Just because you may be looking at a sleek and athletic sports car, it doesn’t mean you wouldn’t be interested in a more practical ute or a stately executive sedan. Being able to compare vehicles of every size and set-up, from base model to fully specced out beasts, is extremely useful and you may find yourself drawn to something you never expected. Needless to say, you’ll definitely want quick access to key information like MSRP price tags, cargo space, mileage figures, and powertrain options. This is certainly no replacement for an actual test drive, but the right information presented in an easy-to-digest format can save you a lot of hassle further down the line. And it also means you’ll be going into your dealership fully armed to fend off the attacks of over-eager salespeople and get some hands-on experience before reaching your final decision.

