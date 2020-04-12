Weigh stations serving as rest areas for commercial trucks

Virginia weigh stations are serving as additional rest areas to accommodate the increased number of commercial drivers working to deliver food and supplies in this critical time.

“The trucking industry is a vital link in our country’s supply chain,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “During these unprecedented times, we are especially grateful to these men and women serving on the front lines, and we are proud to help in any way we can.”

DMV is offering the use of 246 truck parking spaces at 10 weigh stations across the Commonwealth as rest parking for commercial drivers. The spaces are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until at least April 23.

To make truckers aware of the service, the Virginia Department of Transportation is partnering with DMV to place Portable Changeable Message Signs advertising the availability of truck parking.

Weigh stations that are currently open as rest areas for commercial drivers include:

Alberta (I81, mile marker 22)

Bland (I-77, mile marker 52)

Carson (I-95, mile marker 39)

Dumfries (I-95, mile marker 154)

Middletown (Rt. 11, across from the I-81 weigh station)

New Church (Rt. 13, 2 miles south of the Maryland state line)

Sandston (I-64, mile marker 203)

Stephen City (I-81, mile marker 304)

Suffolk (Rt. 58, 1 mile west of the Chesapeake city line)

Troutville (I-81, mile marker 149)

“We recognize that these are unusual times for tractor trailer drivers hauling goods in Virginia and across the nation with the industry working around the clock to deliver food and emergency supplies to those who desperately need them,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “We applaud their efforts and are proud to offer a place of refuge in this critical time.”

In addition, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has granted an extension on the validity of commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and commercial learner’s permits (CLP) that expire between March 1, 2020, and June 29, 2020. Any CDLs or CLPs set to expire during this time and any CDL medical certificate valid for 90 days or more that is due to expire on or after March 1, 2020, will be extended to June 30, 2020.

To further assist commercial drivers, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended for 180 days hazardous materials endorsements that expire between March 1, 2020, and July 31, 2020.

DMV has also notified administrators of the International Registration Plan (IRP) that Virginia’s waiver of registration and licensing requirements for motor carriers and a waiver of normal weight and width restriction in response to the pandemic COVID-19 emergency has been extended until May 19, 2020.

To find out more information specific to CDL holders, visit dmvNOW.com/COVID19.

