Weekly Funnville Friday Happy Hours coming to The Diamond

The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host Funnville Friday Happy Hour every week from 5-8 p.m. with live music, food and drinks at The Diamond beginning on Friday, July 24.

Information about the weekly event can be found here. Funnville Friday Happy Hour is part of the Diamond Experiences series, which also includes the twice-a-week Movies in the Outfield and other outings that will be announced over the coming weeks.

“Even without Squirrels baseball, the hours are happy at The Diamond with Funnville Friday Happy Hour,” Flying Squirrels Chief Executive Officer Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We are excited to safely open The Diamond for Funnville Friday Happy Hours along with our other Diamond Experiences.”

Funnville Friday Happy Hour will offer guests the chance to enjoy some of their favorite ballpark food and beverages in a socially distant environment. The event will also feature live music from 6-7:30 p.m.

Guests can pre-order food and non-alcoholic drinks here. Alcoholic beverages will be available in two stands set up on the first-base and third-base sides of the stadium (credit or debit cards only). Any guests who will be consuming alcoholic beverages must present their I.D. at the entrance and receive a wristband.

Seating is available in socially distanced spaces on the field, with 10’x10’ spots for groups of up to four people and 10’x20’ spaces for groups of up to eight people. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or pillows, but chairs will not be permitted.

Free parking is available in the Blue Lot at The Diamond. Guests can enter the field through the right field bullpen gate.

The Flying Squirrels strongly encourage all guests to wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines for the health and safety of everyone attending the events.

Fans are encouraged to follow the team on social media through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for announcements and more information regarding upcoming events.

COVID-19-related updates and resources from the Flying Squirrels can be found here.

