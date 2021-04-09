Weekend Observations: What to watch, and what to skip, at Wrestlemania 37

Wrestlemania 37 is this weekend at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and more importantly for those of us not among the 25,000 who will be there live, on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

Which means WM37 will be more accessible than any of the events in the history of the franchise – yours for the ridiculously low price of $4.99.

Will you get what you pay for, though?

From a look at the card for the two-night event, it’s a fair question.

OK, I’m overstating it.

There’s plenty worth watching.

There’s also plenty that you won’t miss when you’re loading up on popcorn or making yourself another margarita.

Thus begins my Handy Dandy Guide to Wrestlemania 37.

Saturday: Night 1

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Two of the best workers in the company, in a match with absolutely no implications in terms of storyline.

You can hope that they’re sent out there with basic instructions: entertain.

Can’t go wrong giving these guys 15-17 minutes to entertain.

Rating: Worth watching

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest & Bad Bunny

WWE assigned Drew Gulak and Adam Pearce to train Bad Bunny, who appears to be taking this pretty seriously. Billboard says Bunny has been training since the first of the year.

Which means it will suck royally for Miz when he’s a distant fourth in workrate among the guys in this tag match.

Rating: Worth watching, just to see how bad Miz as a wrestler beside a rapper

Five-team match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Titles on Night 2

The lineup: Lana and Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. Carmella and Billie Kay

I get the why. Trying to give everybody a WM37 payday.

Actually, this one might not be all that bad.

The booking on these type matches usually involves a run of highspots at the finish.

Rating: Worth watching, as long as it doesn’t go too long

Steel cage match: Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

On the one hand, I hate the McMahons booking themselves into angles.

On the other, Shane isn’t a regular, but he never disappoints at ‘Mania.

Rating: Worth watching, to see if Shane tries to jump off the cage again

WWE Raw Tag Title Match: The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Omos can’t work. Styles, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods can.

Problem: Styles and Omos are the heels, but need to work this one as faces, so Styles can be the Ricky Morton, take the beating from New Day, make the hot tag to Omos, for this one to make any sense.

We won’t know until it starts how they’ll book this one.

Rating: I feel the need for some popcorn and a fresh margarita here.

WWE Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

We’re being told the Banks-Belair match will main-event the show.

Which makes no sense.

WWE had McIntyre lose the belt ahead of ‘Mania to give him his Wrestlemania moment in front of actual fans.

He’ll get it here, as much as I think Lashley also deserves a Wrestlemania moment.

Both are getting shafted if the reporting on this is true, and they’re not going on last.

Rating: One of the two matches on the weekend that you can’t miss

Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

I’m big on Sasha Banks. Not so much on Bianca Belair.

Unless there’s a teaser during the show hinting at a surprise return from Becky Lynch, meh,

Rating: Flip over to League Pass or Extra Innings to catch up on the night

Sunday: Night 2

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

I understand that Logan Paul will be Sami’s guest at ringside.

Wonderful.

Rating: Resist the urge to call it an early night already

WWE Women’s Tag Title Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Night 1 winner

I’m having people over for this.

And feeling bad right now that this is what they came over for.

Rating: More popcorn? Sure. Fire up the Margaritaville while you’re at it

U.S. Title Match: Riddle vs. Sheamus

I really want to like Riddle, but, just can’t.

Wish they’d bring back the NXT Riddle.

They won’t.

Rating: Wonder what people are saying on Twitter about this mess?

Intercontinental Title Match: Big E vs. Apollo Crews

Big E vs. Apollo Crews is at least four stars even without a title on the line.

Wait, being told that this one is a gimmick match.

What in the blue hell is a Nigerian Drum Match?

Rating: How much of that pizza from the pregame is still left?

Raw Women’s Title Match: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

OK, we’re back. What’d I miss?

Oh, good. Two badass women.

I’ll mark out if Ripley wins the strap.

Rating: Finally, something worth watching

Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

I’m presuming they’re going to saddle us with this one right before the main event.

We’re into Year 5 of this nothingburger of a feud.

And it will never come to an end.

Seriously, they’ve had them kayfabe burn each other alive, and yet, here we still are.

Rating: How much of that margarita can I consume and still be awake for the main event? We’ll soon find out

Universal Title Match: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Here we go. Had to sit through two and a half hours of utter crap, well, aside from Asuka-Ripley, but anyway, finally, the match of the weekend.

I love the addition of Daniel Bryan to this match. Daniel Bryan could work a WM main event-quality match with me, put me over, and have you believe that I was the second coming of .

I can see why there’d be question about relying on Edge to main event this solo, even working with Reigns, who doesn’t get enough credit for his workrate.

I’d expect a surprise toward the end of this one, too – a run-in from somebody, maybe The Rock, maybe Brock Lesnar.

Rating: DO. NOT. MISS. THIS. ONE.

Story by Chris Graham

