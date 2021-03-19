Weekend lane closures, slow roll scheduled for Interstate 81 in Augusta County

Overnight lane closures and a morning slow roll are scheduled for three different weekends in March and April 2021 along Interstate 81 in Augusta County near Staunton.

These traffic restrictions are related to maintenance of overhead power lines.

From 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20, through 10 a.m. Sunday, March 21 , the left lane of southbound I-81 will be closed from about mile marker 226 to 224.

, the left lane of southbound I-81 will be closed from about mile marker 226 to 224. Between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 28 , a brief slow-roll closure is scheduled for northbound and southbound I-81 near mile marker 225. A slow roll typically lasts up to 15 minutes and is intended to create a gap in traffic that allows crews to perform the needed utility work. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control.

, a brief slow-roll closure is scheduled for northbound and southbound I-81 near mile marker 225. A slow roll typically lasts up to 15 minutes and is intended to create a gap in traffic that allows crews to perform the needed utility work. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control. From 7 p.m. Saturday, April 10, through 10 a.m. Sunday, April 11, the left lane of southbound I-81 will be closed from about mile marker 226 to 224.

