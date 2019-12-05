Week of drug raids in Waynesboro nets five arrests: Two still sought

A week of drug raids undertaken by the Waynesboro Police Department has resulted in five arrests, according to a news release from the PD sent out Thursday afternoon.

Two individuals are still being sought.

The activity resulted from seven search warrants executed in the City of Waynesboro as part of the department’s multi-faceted drug enforcement strategy aimed at targeting the full spectrum of the drug trafficking problem in the city.

Several of these investigations were supported by complaints received directly from citizens via direct phone contact or through the use of the department’s online program at www.reportadrugdealer.com.

Citizens who are aware of ongoing drug problems in their neighborhoods are encouraged to continue to contact the Waynesboro Police Department either via phone or by utilizing the online complaint form found at www.reportadrugdealer.com.

Arrests

Kinta Tyjuan Clore , a 25-year-old Waynesboro resident, was charged for a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-248.1, possession with intent to distribute more than one-half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana. Clore is currently on bond from Middle River Regional Jail.

, a 25-year-old Waynesboro resident, was charged for a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-248.1, possession with intent to distribute more than one-half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana. Clore is currently on bond from Middle River Regional Jail. Mariah Shavone Smith , a 27-year-old Waynesboro resident, was charged for a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-250, possession of a schedule I/II drug. Smith is currently on bond from Middle River Regional Jail.

, a 27-year-old Waynesboro resident, was charged for a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-250, possession of a schedule I/II drug. Smith is currently on bond from Middle River Regional Jail. James Dustin Showers , 32-year-old Waynesboro resident, was charged for a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-250, possession of a schedule I/II drug. Showers is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

, 32-year-old Waynesboro resident, was charged for a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-250, possession of a schedule I/II drug. Showers is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. Selena Bernice Durrette , a 20-year-old Esmont resident, was charged afor violations of Virginia State Codes 18.2- 248.1, possession with intent to distribute more than one half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana; 18.2-248, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance (methamphetamine), 18.2-248, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance (cocaine). Durrette is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

, a 20-year-old Esmont resident, was charged afor violations of Virginia State Codes 18.2- 248.1, possession with intent to distribute more than one half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana; 18.2-248, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance (methamphetamine), 18.2-248, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance (cocaine). Durrette is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. David Johnathan Smith Jr, a 28-year-old Esmont resident, was charged for violations of Virginia State Codes 18.2- 248.1, possession with intent to distribute more than one half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana; 18.2-248, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance (methamphetamine), 18.2-248, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance (cocaine). Smith is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Still at large

Jesse Hamilton Balin , a 31-year-old Waynesboro resident, is currently wanted for a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-248, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance (methamphetamine). Balin remains at large after the Waynesboro Police SWAT Team raided his residence on North Delphine Avenue on Dec. 4 and recovered methamphetamine.

, a 31-year-old Waynesboro resident, is currently wanted for a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-248, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance (methamphetamine). Balin remains at large after the Waynesboro Police SWAT Team raided his residence on North Delphine Avenue on Dec. 4 and recovered methamphetamine. Denise Urbanna Smith, a 24-year-old Stuarts Draft resident, is currently wanted for a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-248, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance (methamphetamine). Smith remains at large after the Waynesboro Police SWAT Team raided her residence on North Delphine Avenue on Dec. 4 and recovered methamphetamine.

