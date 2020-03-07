Week of culinary celebration returns: Taste of Downtown Harrisonburg

Taste of Downtown, taking place March 9–15, is a week of food, drink, and fun including prix fixe menus, specials and deals, exclusive items, and a sneak peek of some exciting changes coming to your favorite downtown spots.

Downtown Harrisonburg is Virginia’s first culinary district. Taste of Downtown gives the city’s talented chefs an opportunity to get creative and offer unique dishes and experiences that visitors won’t be able to find any other time of year.

Several locations are also offering specials, deals, and sneak peeks of new permanent menu options.

Highlights of the week include a Culinary Adventure Dinner collaboration from Food.Bar.Food and Chestnut Ridge Coffee Roasters on March 13, a “Beers, Breads, and Spreads” pairing experience from The Friendly Fermenter on March 12, and a three-course dinner menu available March 10-14 from Rocktown Kitchen that also benefits the Wounded Warrior Project.

No tickets are needed and guests can visit as many locations as they wish during the seven-day event. Reservations, if available, are highly recommended and should be made directly with the restaurant.

Participating restaurants include

Bella Gelato & Pastries • Bella Luna Wood-Fired Pizza • Billy Jack’s Wing & Draft Shack • Boboko Indonesian Cafe • Capital Ale House • Clementine • CubanBurger • El Paisano Bakery • Food.Bar.Food • Friendly City Food Co-op • Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint • Jimmy Madison’s • Joshua Wilton House • Klines Dairy Bar • La Habana Tropical Cafe • Little Grill Collective • LOCAL Chop & Grill House • Mashita • Montpelier Restaurant & Bar • Pale Fire Brewing Company • Rocktown Kitchen • Taj of India • The Friendly Fermenter • Three Notch’d Valley Collab House • Union Station Restaurant & Bar

