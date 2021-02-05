Wedding day planning swaps that save big

The run-up to your wedding can be an exciting, fun-filled time, but it can also be consumed with a lot of anxiety, which can increase if you are constantly worried about your overall budget. By now, you have likely had a lot of unsolicited advice on what makes the perfect wedding, and we are here to give you a bit more.

Let’s be honest here from the start: we are all looking for ways to save money and cut corners without compromising on experience. Check out our wedding day planning swaps that help you to save big.

A wedding coordinator

Hiring a wedding coordinator can seem incredibly over-the-top to many couples that decided to plan the celebrations themselves, but hear us out. There are so many details that go into planning a wedding, and having them creep in at the last minute can be crippling to your budget and your sanity.

Rather than booking a wedding coordinator to plan your entire celebration from start to finish, consider booking their services on an a la carte basis. Many wedding coordinators are willing to be paid hourly for their expertise and can start by putting together a wedding budget and timeline. This will have you steering the ship in the right direction and accountable to a budget. WeddingRule, WeddingWire, and The Knot have lists of wedding coordinators and other vendors for most cities.

The dress

Trust us; you will look gorgeous on your wedding day. We all know that a dress is an integral component, but this doesn’t mean that you can’t save. Become familiar with your local thrift shops, as you would be surprised what designer brands show up. If you find the perfect wedding dress but haven’t been paid yet, then you can quickly get approved for an unsecured loan while on the way to the shop.

The date

Getting hitched on a long weekend is always going to cost the most. You will be stunned to discover how much you can save simply by getting married on a Thursday. From the venue to the florist, just about every vendor will be willing to offer a discount for a non-weekend wedding. There is no harm in asking if a particular vendor offers weekday specials or in shopping around. Another advantage is that a weekday wedding will undoubtedly limit the number of guests that can attend.

Photography and videography

It can be tempting to hand over the camera or iPhone to a friend to cut costs, but we’ll put our foot down on this one. Once the day is done, there are very few tangible memories that you will have of one of life’s biggest milestones.

Check out different photographers and videographers, and see which align with your sense of style. If you can’t afford a full-on package, then many offer discounts for limited hours, or you could get dressed up and do a photo or video shoot in advance. A love story film can be premiered at your wedding reception and turn into a treasured family heirloom.

Weddings cost a bundle, regardless of whether you intend to have a twirl in a grand hotel ballroom or frolic in the outdoors. The little add-ons can add up to a significant financial outlay; however, remember that more money doesn’t always equate to a more memorable experience.

