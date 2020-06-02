Website to offer updated criminal justice system information for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County

Residents of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will soon have a new tool to use in keeping up to date on the latest information concerning the local criminal justice system.

The Office of the Criminal Justice Planner will provide accurate and fact-based information about the criminal justice system and processes within the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County on the new webpage, which is expected to launch to the public on Monday, June 8.

Information highlighted will include data analysis and research on local issues, as well as weekly and daily numbers related to incarcerations at the Rockingham County/Harrisonburg Regional Jail and Middle River Regional Jail.

The website is an important step toward providing City and County residents, stakeholders and partners with a resource for information of interest to those involved and interested in the criminal justice system.

“One of the foundational activities of the Office of the Criminal Justice Planner is to take a neutral and impartial look at our criminal justice processes and activities to pinpoint opportunities for improving the service and efficiency that our law enforcement, courts, social services and community groups provide to those individuals being served,” S. Frank Sottaceti, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s criminal justice planner, said. “Equally, these studies and research will be an important step toward recognizing all the good that occurs each day within our criminal justice system. From this data, we can begin to identify the opportunities and gaps that exist in our community’s criminal justice system that can be addressed through targeted and effective funding and resources.”

Updated information regarding incarceration metrics will be posted each Monday at the website.

