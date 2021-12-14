Webinar to highlight donor-funded Blue Ridge Parkway projects completed this year

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is hosting a free webinar, “2021 Parkway Accomplishments,” at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The 30-minute presentation will highlight projects completed this year on the Blue Ridge Parkway thanks to donors and volunteers.

Kevin Brandt, Project Manager for the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, will discuss the completion of renovations at Flat Top Manor, installation of new exhibits at Waterrock Knob, and The Bluffs Restaurant’s first season of service in a decade, and additional achievements on the Parkway.

This Zoom webinar is the latest installment of the Insider’s Report series, which highlights the nonprofit’s projects and ways to enjoy the national park unit. A new topic is covered each month. To register for the webinar, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Blue Ridge Parkway, helping to ensure cultural and historical preservation, natural resource protection, educational outreach, and visitor enjoyment now and for future generations.

To learn more, visit BRPFoundation.org.

