Webb opens lead on Good in Fifth District: New poll

Published Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, 1:00 pm

A new poll from a Democratic research firm has Democrat Cameron Webb with a small lead in the Fifth District congressional race.

The poll, from Global Strategy Group, has Webb ahead of Republican Bob Good by a 45 percent-to-42 percent margin.

The most recent poll from GSG before this one, from August, had Good ahead by a 44 percent-to-42 percent margin.

So, slight movement, but still, in a district that has gone Republican since 2010, noteworthy.

“Voters across Virginia’s Fifth District are sick of the same old partisan, Washington politics, which is why they’re responding to our message of putting people over party,” Webb said. “Our message of working for consensus and ensuring opportunities for health and success for everyone is resonating with voters. I look forward to continuing to reach out to voters all across the district in the remaining 25 days.”

Webb’s strong showing to date in the Fifth, which stretches from the Northern Virginia exurbs, through Charlottesville/Albemarle, all the way down to the North Carolina border, is based on a foundation of support from independents.

The GSG poll has Webb at a 42 percent-to-19 percent lead among independent voters, with 39 percent undecided, an indication that, that’s where the last 25 days will be spent by both campaigns, wooing the independent undecideds.

