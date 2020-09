Webb campaign spot highlights support from farmers, small business

A new TV ad from the campaign of Fifth District Democratic congressional nominee Dr. Cameron Webb focuses on how Webb’s policies will help farmers and small businesses.

The ad draws on Webb’s work in both the Obama and Trump White Houses fighting to lower the cost of prescription drugs and expand job training programs as evidence of how his policy proposals will help farmers in Virginia.

