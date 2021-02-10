Weather forcing VHSL to scramble with dates for basketball, wrestling, swimming, gymnastics

The VHSL office is extending the timeframe to complete regional basketball and wrestling tournaments with all the impending winter weather on the way.

Regions needing to complete ongoing tournaments are encouraged to use Sunday, Feb. 14 to complete their event with school division approval.

VHSL state basketball tournaments scheduled the week of Feb. 16-20 and VHSL state wrestling tournaments scheduled Feb. 18-20 will remain as scheduled.

League staff will continue monitoring weather forecasts for potential impact on other events scheduled for next week.

The Class 4, 5, and 6 swimming events, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center and Oak Marr RECenter in Oakton have been postponed. The re-scheduling of dates and sites will be forthcoming.

At this time, the Class 3 swimming events are still scheduled for Sunday, but VHSL staff will continue monitoring weather forecasts.

The VHSL gymnastics finals scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Floyd E. Kellam High School in Virginia Beach has been postponed and re-scheduled for next Feb. 19-20 at Kellam.

