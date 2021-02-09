Weather forces postponement of VHSL Class 2 state swimming events

Thursday’s impending severe weather forecast for areas throughout the Commonwealth has forced the postponement of VHSL Class 2 state swimming events.

The events will now be held on Thursday, Feb. 18.

The event timeline will remain the same as posted on the VHSL website.

“The decision to postpone the event was made with the safety of our competitors, coaches, officials, and meet management team in mind,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun.

League staff will continue monitoring weather forecasts for potential impact on other events scheduled for this week.

