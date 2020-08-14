We celebrate women’s empowerment by interviewing Sabrina Ho

By Virginia Sagal

Sabrina Ho is a powerful and successful woman who has broken away from the stereotypes and has achieved so much from a young age. She is now 30 years old and has the title as the Managing Director of Chiu Yeng Culture Ltd, as well as being a Strategic Partner for UNESCO. She is currently based in Hong Kong and is an advocate for the arts and culture in Macau.

She has also achieved some incredible titles and positions such as Director and Chief Executive Officer of Poly Auction Macau Limited. She is also a member of the Committee of Cultural Industries of Government of Macao Special Administrative Region, the Co-Vice Chairlady of Bellissima Italia and the Honorary Ambassador Korean Culture of Hong Kong and Macau of Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Hong Kong.

Sabrina Ho has always aimed high and made sure that she will succeed in everything that she does. She is an exceptional role model and in order to celebrate women’s empowerment, we are given the chance to interview Sabrina Ho and discuss her successes and her views about the world and youth.

How does it feel to have achieved so much from a young age?

“It feels empowering that I have come a long way to build my career and break away from the typical stereotype that is set for women. I have now just started a family, but I know that I have achieved so much and will still continue to do so, by accepting every challenge along the way.”

Were you always into arts and culture?

“Yes, I have actually graduated with an Arts degree and that is what motivated me to pursue my career and come up with my initiative for women’s empowerment, which was U40 Empowered. That same year I was honoured by being a speaker for the Forbes Asia Forum in 2017, as well as being a speaker for the 19th Annual Harvard China Forum. They had named me as one of ‘the women to watch’ for the Forbes Asia’s Power BusinessWomen List in 2016. ”

What are your plans for the future?

“To continue to educate the youth about the importance of art and culture, as well as discuss mental health awareness. Mental health is a very delicate, yet important subject to discuss, especially with the increase of stress and anxiety that the younger generation has taken a toll on this year.”

What do you advise to young female entrepreneurs out there?

“Do not give up and continue fighting until you have reached the level of success that makes you feel like you have accomplished things. It is easy for women to be stereotyped and accum to that, but it is an achievement when you break away from that and prove to yourself and others that you can always win.”

What do you do in your own time when you are not working?

“I like to spend time with my family and friends, but also I love networking with people. It is important to me to connect with people globally and appreciate the culture and heritage of where people come from. I also participate in youth activities, in order to teach about arts and culture.”

What would you advise a traveler who would want to visit Macau?

“Even though Macau has a great nightlife and it is filled with casinos, there are actually beautiful historical sites to visit and museums to check out. Plus the cuisine is great in Macau, which is always good to try!”

What are three things that are important to you?

“First I’d say education; it is one of the most important things for the younger and older generation to have, since we are always learning lessons daily. By having education, you can learn skills, respect and even business ethics. Second, I’d say heritage and culture, because it is part of who we are as people and what we stand for. Lastly, I would say mental health, because it is just as important and serious as our physical health. It is great that there are more campaigns and charities out there that support mental health awareness.”

