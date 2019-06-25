WCVE/WHTJ PBS wins three Regional Emmy® awards

WCVE/WHTJ PBS took home three Regional Emmy® awards, while a producing partner took home another, at the 61st Emmy® Awards Gala in Bethesda, Md., for the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Among those honored were the documentary “Charlottesville,” which examines the events leading up to the tragedies of August 11 and 12, 2017; the “Virginia Currents” episode “Survivors Who Empower; Art of the Journey,” which shares two harrowing yet inspiring stories of survivors dedicated to empowering others and discusses the benefits of making art; “Charlottesville Inside-Out” host Terri Allard’s conversation with former U.S. Poet Laureate and Charlottesville resident Rita Dove; and “Blackbird: Legacy of Innovation” a documentary by production partner 19RED about the innovative aircraft SR-71 Blackbird, one of which now resides at the Science Museum of Virginia.

Full award information is provided below:

“Charlottesville”

Category: Documentary – Cultural/Topical Produced by WCVE PBS Paul Roberts, Director Larry J. Sabato, Producer Leslie Custalow, Assistant Director Glenn Crossman, Producer Kenneth Stroupe, Producer Gene Rhodes, Director of Photography

“Survivors Who Empower; Art of the Journey”

Category: Public/Current/Community Affairs – Program/Special Produced by WCVE PBS Metta Bastet, Producer/Cinematographer/Editor *Segment on “Virginia Currents”

“A Conversation with Rita Dove”

Category: Interview/Discussion Produced by WHTJ PBS

Terri Allard, Host/Producer Shawn Freude, Producer/Director/Editor *Special episode of “Charlottesville Inside-Out”

“Blackbird: Legacy of Innovation”

Category: Photographer – Program (Non-News) Produced by 19RED Todd Hervey, Videographer/DP *WCVE PBS served as the presenting station for this production.

Other nominees from WCVE/WHTJ PBS and partners included

“Chincoteague Ponies, Pride and Love” (WCVE)

“Southern Nightmare – The Story of the Southside Strangler” (WCVE)

“Virginia Currents: Alzheimer’s Awareness” (WCVE)

“The Hail-Storm: John Dabney in Virginia” (Field Studio).

“I am so proud to have our station, together with one of our producing partners, recognized in this way,” says Jayme Swain, President of the Community Idea Stations and CEO of the Virginia Foundation for Public Media, the Stations’ parent company. “As public television, our role is to shine a light on the issues that are important to our community, especially those that may not otherwise receive the attention they deserve. It’s so gratifying to have the support of the audience and the recognition of the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter for this important work.”

These awards represent a significant accomplishment for the Richmond-headquartered Community Idea Stations whose public television stations reach over 300,000 viewers throughout central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

“The Community Idea Stations’ producing team is proud to tell stories that resonate throughout the Commonwealth and beyond,” says John Felton, Vice President and Manager of Television. “We look forward to expanding our programming services in the coming months and thank our viewers for their support.”

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google