WCVE/WHTJ PBS earns recognition with Regional Emmy® Award Nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced eight Capital Region Emmy® Award nominations for WCVE/WHTJ PBS and its affiliated producers.

“Charlottesville” (Documentary – Cultural/Topical)

Produced by WCVE PBS

Paul Roberts, Director

Larry J. Sabato, Producer

Leslie Custalow, Assistant Director

Glenn Crossman, Producer

Kenneth Stroupe, Producer

Gene Rhodes, Director of Photography

“Chincoteague Ponies, Pride and Love” (Magazine Program – Feature/Segment)

Produced by WCVE PBS

Metta Bastet, Producer/Cinematographer/Editor

Lance Williams, Cinematographer

*Segment on “Virginia Currents”

“Southern Nightmare – The Story of the Southside Strangler” (Magazine Program – Feature/Segment)

Produced by WCVE PBS

Patty Nevadomski, Producer/Editor

*Segment on “Virginia Currents”

“Survivors Who Empower; Art of the Journey” (Public/Current/Community Affairs – Program/Special)

Produced by WCVE PBS

Metta Bastet, Producer/Cinematographer/Editor

*Segment on “Virginia Currents”

“Virginia Currents: Alzheimer’s Awareness” (Public/Current/Community Affairs – Program/Special)

Produced by WCVE PBS

Amy Lacey, Host/Reporter/Producer

*Segment on “Virginia Currents”

“A Conversation with Rita Dove” (Interview/Discussion)

Produced by WHTJ

PBS Terri Allard, Host/Producer

Shawn Freude, Producer/Director/Editor

*Special episode of “Charlottesville Inside-Out”

“Blackbird: Legacy of Innovation” (Documentary – Historical)

Produced by 19RED, llc & Fuel Creative, Inc.

Todd Hervey, Producer/Director/DP

Pam Hervey, Producer

*WCVE PBS served as the presenting station for this production.

“The Hail-Storm: John Dabney in Virginia” (Documentary – Historical)

Produced by Field Studio Hannah Ayers, Co-Director

Lance Warren, Co-Director

*WCVE PBS served as the presenting station and provided financial support for this production.

“I am so proud that our station, together with two of our producing partners, was honored with eight Regional Emmy® nominations,” says Jayme Swain, President of the Community Idea Stations and CEO of the Virginia Foundation for Public Media, the Stations’ parent company. “As public television, our role is to shine a light on the issues that are important to our community, especially those that may not otherwise receive the attention they deserve. It’s so gratifying to have the support of the audience and the recognition of the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter for this important work.”

These nominations represent a significant accomplishment for the Richmond-headquartered Community Idea Stations whose public television stations reach over 300,000 viewers throughout central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

“The Community Idea Stations’ producing team is proud to tell stories that resonate throughout the Commonwealth and beyond,” says John Felton, Vice President and Manager of Television. “We look forward to expanding our programming services in the coming months and thank our viewers for their support.”

The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will hold its 61st Emmy® Awards Gala on Saturday, June 22 in Bethesda, Md.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google