Ways to keep you protected in an industrial working environment

Published Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, 11:32 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

You cannot afford to take chances when it comes to your safety. Accidents often occur while at any workplace. However, depending on the equipment and tools you use at work, the accidents may vary in the degree or severity of injuries caused. More often than not, industrial accidents are severe and sometimes fatal as they may involve dangerous chemicals, heavy equipment, and machinery.

Your safety is perhaps one of the essential things you should focus on while at work because let us face it, your industry depends on your services. There are several ways to keep yourself safe while working in any industry. One of them is getting high-quality safety supplies. Thankfully, harmony lab and safety supplies offer a wide range of industry-specific protective safety supplies to keep you safe while doing your work.

Are you looking for industry-specific personal protective supplies? Look no further. Here are some supplies you can expect to find at Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies:

N95 respirator with the cool flow valve

Are the humid and hot conditions hampering your work? Worry not! This respirator with cool flow valves will minimize heat concentration, leaving you feeling cool constantly! The respirator offers protection against non-oily liquid and solid aerosols. You are sure of your safety and easy breathing while working with headband straps, as they are unlikely to break.

You are probably thinking about your fit size. With an aluminum m-shaped nose clip, you are guaranteed a custom fit with reduced pressure points. Another great feature is the soft foam face seal that is easy to contour, providing a face seal for your protection and comfort.

3M CSS protective eyewear with foam gasket

Working in industries such as chipping, construction, and construction demolition can be dusty. Thankfully, these lightweight-framed safety glasses with contoured temples are just what you need! With an easy to dislodge foam gasket, your exposure to dust is significantly limited. The glasses come with an anti-fog coated lens to minimize fogging for those working in humid environments, which can easily impair vision.

Can they fall while at work? The glasses’ temples have an earplug control system(CCS) that is useful in strapping and keeping the glasses in place while you are at work. The wrap-around design offers complete eye protection without obscuring your vision.

3M 6001 organic vapor cartridge

Working in chemical industries such as petrochemicals, chemical manufacturing, and electronics can subject you to harmful chemicals that can cause respiratory problems when inhaled. The cartridge comes as either full piece or half piece. With a full-piece organic vapor cartridge, you are protected from several organic vapor concentrations up to 50 times the permissible exposure limits (PEM). In contrast, a half-piece vapor cartridge protects you up to 10 times the PEM.

P 100 particulate air filter

The lightweight, easy breathing particulate filter is suitable for specific oil, and non-oil particles such as lead, arsenic, and asbestos are recommended for pharmaceuticals, construction, agriculture, general manufacturing, welding, and metal pouring and soldering industries. The filter is resistant to water, abrasion, and flame, thus ensuring its durability and guaranteeing your safety.

KleenGuard V30 Nemesis safety glasses

Are you constantly trying to move your glasses on top of your head because they’re heavy for your face? The v30 nemesis safety glasses are so lightweight; you might even forget that you have them! The ridges are made of flexible material to perfectly fit your nose, while integrated ridges keep fog away from your eyes for easy visibility. The temples of the glasses are made flexible to reduce any pressure due to long hours of use at work.

To ensure your eyes are protected, the nemesis safety glasses are designed with wrap-around style and hard coat lenses for eye protection against ultraviolet(UV) rays and in the event of high impact accidents at the eyes.

You can choose from 3 lens types: clear, smoke, and indoor or outdoor lenses. A clear lens permits the highest light transmission, making it perfect to be used indoors. Smoke lenses will minimize glare reduction outdoors, while indoor/ indoor lenses adjust accordingly to fit indoor or outdoor conditions.

3M safety splash goggles 334, clear lens

Protect your eyes from dangerous liquids at work! Your eyes are susceptible and therefore require utmost protection, especially if you are working with dangerous liquids and chemicals. Splash goggles have an indirect venting system for air circulation and fog reduction while keeping out of your eyes.

With 99.99% UV absorption, the goggles are perfect for outdoor works. The safety straps in the goggles eliminate any chance of the goggles falling while at work, which would otherwise put your eyes at risk.

3M 8233 N100 respirator mask

This type of respirator mask can be used a couple of times, with the highest-ranked filtration efficiency of 99.97% compared to non-oil-based substances in a one-use respirator. With a cup-shape and cutting-edge electrostatic media filter, breathing resistance is minimized, thus making it easy for you to breathe. You don’t have to think about extensive hours of wearing it as it also incorporates a sponge face lock and smooth inner material for your comfort.

The mask’s other notable features are head straps with fasteners and a flexible nose clip to fit any nose universally. The 3M N100 respirator masks can be comfortably worn with several protective ears and eye equipment. What’s more, the mask is latex-free if you are worried about latex allergy.

Places that require the application of the N 100 respirator masks include high humidity, hot areas, and industries such as; processing minerals, welding, petrochemical manufacturing, grinding, construction, transportation, and more.

Don’t take chances

Work is an aspect of your life just like any other aspect such as family. You, therefore, need to ensure that while at work, you are well protected from any possible injury. Whether you are working in chemical, construction, metal industries, harmony lab & supplies have just what you need for your safety; from goggles to masks, you are sure to find personal protection equipment regardless of what industry you are in.

Story by Brad Bernanke

Related



