Ways for busy professionals to save time

Published Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, 9:21 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

People always want to improve their time management skills, and if you work a full-time job, that’s even more true. It’s easy to feel like you don’t have enough hours in the day to get everything done. While you might be working, you may not have enough hours for the things that make an impact or give you joy. Luckily, little things can help you be more efficient, so you have more time to do the things you love.

Sign Up for a Subscription Box

Whether it’s something useful or just a fun way to get some moments to yourself, subscription boxes can save you time since they automatically arrive at your doorstep. A subscription box is a recurring delivery of themed products. No matter what your interests or needs, you can find a box for you. For example, the leading marijuana subscription box in California gives you products perfect for winding down at the end of a stressful day or for having a fun weekend.

Audit Yourself

If you want to control the way you manage your time, you need to understand how you’re spending it. You can’t change anything until you know what works for you. That will give you the big picture so you can simplify things. Many people just live day-to-day and then wonder how it went by so quickly. While living like this doesn’t take as much effort, it also doesn’t put you in control. Whether you’re growing a company or just want to have more moments to yourself, you need to structure your day better. Measure how long it takes you to do different tasks and see where you can improve. Try doing this for a day or a week. You might be surprised at where you find poorly used moments.

Once you have tracked your time, make a to-do list so you don’t jump from one task to the next without getting much done. A list helps you focus and stay productive. If it’s comprehensive enough, it can help you concentrate since your time will be allotted efficiently. Plus, checking things off as you complete them can motivate you to keep going.

Make Meals More Social

No matter how busy you are, you have to eat. And being with other people can give your brain a rest to help you feel better. It might seem like you’re saving effort when you grab lunch from a vending machine. But that can add more stress to your day, making you less productive. Instead, have lunch with coworkers or dinner with your family. It doesn’t have to be fancy or take very long. But even just taking a 20-minute break with some friends can help you recharge and get back to work feeling rested and more productive. Just make sure you aren’t hanging out with people who suck your time. The only reason they’re stealing your time is that you let them. Limit your availability to them or completely cut them out so you can’t enable them.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments