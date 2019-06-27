Ways And Means Committee advances Beyer healthcare legislation

The House Committee on Ways and Means has approved legislation offered by Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) to reauthorize and fund the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI).

The Protecting Access to Information for Effective and Necessary Treatment (PATIENT) Act extends funding to PCORI for seven years, through FY2026. It also adds new requirements that the organization specifically prioritize research into the areas of maternal mortality, substance abuse, and mental health.

“PCORI provides patients, their caregivers, and clinicians with the evidence-based information needed to make better informed healthcare decisions,” said Rep. Beyer. “Ensuring funding for seven years will give the Institute the certainty it needs to conduct long term studies necessary to improve patient outcomes and our healthcare delivery system. The inclusion of focuses on maternal mortality, mental health, and substance abuse will help to address some of the country’s most pressing public health crises. This is exactly the kind of solution-focused program which the American people want, and it deserves bipartisan support and prompt floor consideration.”

Text of the PATIENT Act as introduced Monday is available here.

