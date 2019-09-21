Waynesboro YMCA welcomes new director of advancement

As a Waynesboro YMCA member, Tracy Henke felt a sense of connection and community from being a part of the local Y.

Now the new director of advancement at the YMCA, Henke is hoping to build on the feeling of togetherness and unity to help the Y build on recent efforts toward long-term sustainability.

“Every day I came in as a member, the staff and members made me feel like I was a part of things. Now, I’m able to come to work each day and share that message with our community – you don’t ‘join’ this Y, you belong,” said Henke, a Western Albemarle High School and Virginia Tech alum, who worked in the nonprofit sector in Washington, D.C., for 15 years, before returning to the area this summer.

When Jeff Fife, the executive director of the Waynesboro YMCA, was looking for a person to fill the newly-created position in Y advancement, he came to realize quickly that he had the perfect person for the job among the membership.

“We are excited to have Tracy’s energy and talent to further our mission and impact on youth and families in the area,” Fife said. “Fifteen years ago, the Y was coming out of bankruptcy, and today we are excited to be debt-free and have developed a multimillion-dollar endowment.

“Tracy brings experiences that are critical to the next phase of our organization as we look to re-imagine our YMCA and ways we can further meet the changing and diverse needs of our community,” Fife said.

Henke’s job will have her focusing on fund-raising and development, and working to improve and expand Y programs and facilities.

She also teaches water aerobics at the Y, and her entire family participates in a variety of Y programs.

“The Waynesboro Y is so much more than a gym,” Henke said. “It’s a hub for families and friends, a place that offers something for everyone. We’re working to build strong kids, strong families, and an even stronger community. I’m excited to employ my professional experience and help grow our programs, our facilities, and our resources – so we can benefit more people than ever before.”