Waynesboro YMCA staying open, limiting numbers

The Waynesboro YMCA will remain open, but is limiting the numbers in its weight rooms, cardio and upstairs gym to no more than 10, in line with state and federal guidelines.

The Y has been monitoring regularly the CDC, VDH, DSS Childcare Licensing and resources from YUSA and the Virginia Alliance.

The Y’s hours are changing effective tomorrow to 7a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

More Y updates

All Group Fitness Classes, Water Aerobics, Youth Sports, Childwatch, and Swim Lessons are cancelled through the month with virtual online workouts available to the membership (see below)

Childcare is in holiday camp mode for those already enrolled in childcare after school programming and taking over the downstairs gym and classrooms and other areas of the facility to keep groups small

SMAC is being adapted with formal practices suspended but workouts being sent (along w/ leadership & stroke development) home for voluntary swimming

Observation room is closed and swim parents are advised to drop off and pick up their athletes and not stay in the building

Staff are monitoring traffic and will be advising members of the current counts in each area upon check-in and as always asking folks to use the sanitizers located throughout the building.

There will also be staff and volunteers in a constant state of wiping down equipment and commonly touched areas. Members are asked to do the same, to wash their hands frequently, and don’t come in if you are feeling ill.

Virtual Workout Reminder

For your virtual workout at home, use the Y’s 360 Program, click here.

MOSSA, a partner of the YUSA, has also offered a 60-day free trial for their programming. Simply create an account, log in, and get rolling (this requires a credit card that will need to be cancelled before the 60 day free trial expires).

