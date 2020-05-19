Waynesboro YMCA launches Masked Memorial Day Virtual Race & Ride

The Waynesboro YMCA is hosting a Masked Memorial Day Virtual Race & Ride, aiming to give people maintaining their fitness during social distancing something to shoot for.

The event, sponsored by Weaver Insurance & Financial Advisors, provides an opportunity for racers of every age and skill level to get out there and race for a cause.

As a virtual event, the race also preserves social distancing and individual safety.

By registering, participants will also contribute towards the Y’s critical community programs, echoing the organization’s core value of social responsibility.

For just $25 per person (or $75 for families of 3-5), racers can register for: 5k run, 10k run, 15-mile bike, or 30-mile bike.

Your event distance can be completed anytime Friday – Monday. May 22nd – May 25th.

Participants can run/bike anytime during Memorial Day Weekend (Friday, May 22nd – Monday, May 25th), and individual times should be submitted on our detailed race page.

Registrants will receive a Waynesboro YMCA “I Gave” washable face mask, as well as a finisher medal to commemorate the race.

