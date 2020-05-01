Waynesboro YMCA establishes text line for COVID-19 response efforts

Published Friday, May. 1, 2020, 8:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Waynesboro Family YMCA has established a text line to help the community with COVID-19 efforts with support from Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy provided a $5,000 grant to the Waynesboro Y to help support the Y’s extensive COVID-19 response programs, which have been greatly aided by a new texting platform.

The text line allows those in need and potential volunteers to connect with the Y for support.

“When Waynesboro families text their needs through our platform, the Y is able to provide assistance thanks to Dominion’s support,” said Tracy Henke, director of advancement for the Waynesboro Family YMCA.

Community members may text NEEDHELP or VOLUNTEER to 855-444-YMCA (9622) to connect with the Waynesboro Y.

“We are committed to supporting our customers and the communities we serve during this pandemic, and the work being done by local organizations is providing direct relief to those who need it most,” said Julia Pilipenko, external affairs representative for Dominion Energy. “We’re proud to support the Waynesboro Family YMCA and the work they are doing to continue vital programs, like feeding hungry families, supporting seniors, and providing childcare to essential workers during this time of need.”

Dominion Energy has provided ongoing support to the Waynesboro Y over several decades.

“This year, Dominion has stepped up when our region needed it most,” said Jeff Fife, executive director of the Waynesboro Family Y. “The Waynesboro Y greatly appreciates their generosity, as their funds provide critical resources that directly support our area’s most vulnerable residents.”

To date, the Waynesboro YMCA’s COVID-19 response has included:

500+ hungry people fed

400+ senior wellness checks performed

288 meal bags for the homeless provided

98 people served through gift cards

40+ kids have enjoyed childcare for essential workers

21 families were shopped for/delivered to

9 infants received diapers and formula

The Y’s COVID-19 response is possible due in part to ongoing memberships and businesses like Dominion Energy.

For more information on the Waynesboro Y’s efforts related to COVID-19 or the text system, contact the Y at (540) 943-9622 or visit www.waynesboroymca.com.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments