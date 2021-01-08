Waynesboro woman named to Board of Trustees for Fishburne Military School

Fishburne Military School announced this week that Waynesboro resident and business leader Linda Hershey has joined the Fishburne-Hudgins Educational Foundation Inc., the governing body for Fishburne Military School.

Hershey will serve as a trustee on the Board.

“We are thrilled and honored to have Mrs. Hershey as a trustee,” Fishburne Military School Superintendent, Capt. Mark Black, US Navy (Ret), said. “She will bring a wealth of leadership experience to our already talented Board as Fishburne Military School moves ever forward in our mission to educated honorable young men of courage.”

Hershey is the retired president and CEO of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce. She was previously involved in the hospitality industry in Roanoke; including director of sales and marketing positions at Hotel Roanoke and Bernard’s Landing Resort at Smith Mountain Lake.

Hershey is a 1975 graduate of Roanoke College with a B.A. in urban affairs. She is also a graduate of the Virginia Association of Chamber Executives Institute, the International Sales & Marketing Association and the Institute for Organizational Management through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Hershey also serves on the executive board for the Virginia Headwaters Council Boy Scouts of America and recently completed a six-year term on Mary Baldwin University’s Advisory Board of Visitors, where she served her last two years as chair.

Board seats, while Chamber president, included the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Executives, Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board and the Wilson Workforce & Rehabilitation Foundation. Her committee seats were with Blue Ridge Community College-Workforce Investment and Education, Shenandoah Valley Partnership-Marketing and the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission-Fields of Gold, the Valley’s regional agritourism program.

She is married to Burk Hershey and has one son, Glenn (Trey) Copenhaver, a graduate of Virginia Military Institute and Fishburne Military School.

