Waynesboro: Where we do stupid stuff better than anybody else
There was an odd item in today’s Waynesboro Police daily arrest blog.
Two people I know well were listed as having been arrested for “parking in parking space: angle parking.”
What the hell?
Seriously, you can get arrested for that?
We tracked down one of the two – needless to say, I’m not going to name them here, because the whole thing is beyond ridiculous.
The short of what happened: parking ticket, for parking out of the space, the ticket blew off the windshield, no further contact, until an officer served a summons at 7:30 a.m.
Ticket paid, should have been the end of the story.
Except that: the names ended up in the daily arrest log.
This may be taking this a bit far, but it seems to me that the City of Waynesboro doesn’t like people who live in the City of Waynesboro.
Seems to me that our city official types go out of their way to set up nonsensical speed-limit zones, slow-walk bridge repairs in the black neighborhoods.
We have an economic director who has to work a part-time job to make ends meet, and otherwise doesn’t do much to bring more jobs to the local economy.
Oh, and we laid off teachers this year.
Putting the names of people who had unpaid parking tickets on the daily arrest log is small fries in light of all the other stupid stuff our city does.
But, it’s more stupid stuff.
Column by Chris Graham
