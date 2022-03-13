Waynesboro Walmart evacuated for investigation of suspicious package
The Waynesboro Police Department and Waynesboro Fire Department responded to Walmart Saturday to investigate a reported suspicious package.
Based on the preliminary investigation, a metal ammunition can was located outside of the front of the store. The store was evacuated as a safety precaution.
A request was made for further examination of the item by the Virginia State Police. The item was found not to be a threat, and it was safely removed.
The investigation concluded that no crime was committed.