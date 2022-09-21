Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
waynesboro voters absentee ballots for november election are in the mail
Local

Waynesboro voters: Absentee ballots for November election are in the mail

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

city of waynesboro virginia logoThe Waynesboro Voter Registration & Elections office have mailed absentee ballots to all Waynesboro voters.

According to their social media account, the ballots should be arriving soon for permanent absentee voters or those who requested a ballot for the November 2022 election.

Voters are reminded:

  • If you are voting a precinct specific ballot, a witness signature is required
  • Return post is pre-paid
  • You may drop off your ballot to the drop box 24/7

Sample ballots are ready for the November general election. You may view them on their Facebook page.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. in person or by midnight for the online portal.

The voter registration office is now located at 605 Market Ave. in Waynesboro.

Early, in-person voting begins on Friday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

waynesboro

Judge dismisses misdemeanor charge against Waynesboro Schools superintendent
Chris Graham
staunton

Traffic alert: Portion of downtown Staunton will close for QCMM festival
Rebecca Barnabi

From Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., a portion of downtown Staunton will be closed to through traffic for the 2022 Queen City Mischief & Magic festival.

Shaun Gwin

Update: Highland County jail inmate who escaped during transport still at large
Chris Graham

A McDowell man who kicked his way out of a transport vehicle on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail on Tuesday is still at large.

Mamadi Diakite

UVA hoops alum Mamadi Diakite agrees to camp deal with Cleveland Cavaliers
Chris Graham
lynchburg hillcats

Charleston RiverDogs defeat Lynchburg Hillcats, 6-2, to win Carolina League championship
Staff/Wire
uva logo blue

Men’s Soccer: UVA, behind goals from subs, cruises to 2-0 win over American
Staff/Wire
Walk-to-End-Alzheimers

Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place on Saturday in Fishersville
Crystal Graham