Waynesboro voters: Absentee ballots for November election are in the mail

The Waynesboro Voter Registration & Elections office have mailed absentee ballots to all Waynesboro voters.

According to their social media account, the ballots should be arriving soon for permanent absentee voters or those who requested a ballot for the November 2022 election.

Voters are reminded:

If you are voting a precinct specific ballot, a witness signature is required

Return post is pre-paid

You may drop off your ballot to the drop box 24/7

Sample ballots are ready for the November general election. You may view them on their Facebook page.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. in person or by midnight for the online portal.

The voter registration office is now located at 605 Market Ave. in Waynesboro.

Early, in-person voting begins on Friday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.