Waynesboro voters: Absentee ballots for November election are in the mail
The Waynesboro Voter Registration & Elections office have mailed absentee ballots to all Waynesboro voters.
According to their social media account, the ballots should be arriving soon for permanent absentee voters or those who requested a ballot for the November 2022 election.
Voters are reminded:
- If you are voting a precinct specific ballot, a witness signature is required
- Return post is pre-paid
- You may drop off your ballot to the drop box 24/7
Sample ballots are ready for the November general election. You may view them on their Facebook page.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. in person or by midnight for the online portal.
The voter registration office is now located at 605 Market Ave. in Waynesboro.
Early, in-person voting begins on Friday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.