Waynesboro: Two charged for meth possession in separate incidents

Published Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, 2:05 pm

A 38-year-old Waynesboro man and a 31-year-old city woman were charged with meth possession in separate incidents this week.

David Scott Morris was arrested on Thursday at 11 p.m. after police executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of Caraway Court. Police recovered a small amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm at the scene. A 13-year-old male juvenile was also found at the scene, removed from the home, and placed in the care of a family member. Further charges are pending.

Morris was transported to the Waynesboro Police Department and taken before a magistrate. He was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

At approximately 4:00 am Friday, Kari Nicole Claytor was arrested in the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue for possession of methamphetamine. This arrest resulted from a K-9 interdiction team stop of Claytor’ s vehicle, which yielded a small amount of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Claytor was transported to the Waynesboro Police Department and taken before a magistrate. She was held on a secured bond and transported to Middle River Regional Jail.

