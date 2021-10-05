Waynesboro treasurer, revenue closing for Columbus Day

Published Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Waynesboro Treasurer and Commissioner of the Revenue offices will be closed, Monday, Oct. 11th, in observance of Columbus Day.

The treasurer for the City of Waynesboro is responsible for the collection, processing, deposit, and maintaining all monies owed to and maintained by the city, including

Questions: 540-942-6606.

The Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office is responsible for the administration of the following programs:

Personal Property Tax Assessments

Motor Vehicle Registration

Business License

Business Personal Property Tax

Short Term Rental Tax

Meals & Lodging Tax

Real Estate Tax Relief for the Elderly or Disabled

Disabled Veteran’s Tax Exemptions

Virginia State Income Tax

Virginia Estimated Tax

Questions: 540-942-6610.