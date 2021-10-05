Waynesboro treasurer, revenue closing for Columbus Day
The Waynesboro Treasurer and Commissioner of the Revenue offices will be closed, Monday, Oct. 11th, in observance of Columbus Day.
The treasurer for the City of Waynesboro is responsible for the collection, processing, deposit, and maintaining all monies owed to and maintained by the city, including
- Business property taxes
- Cemetery burial lots and burial permits
- City’s utility customers
- Dog tags
- Personal property taxes
- Real estate taxes
- Stormwater
Questions: 540-942-6606.
The Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office is responsible for the administration of the following programs:
- Personal Property Tax Assessments
- Motor Vehicle Registration
- Business License
- Business Personal Property Tax
- Short Term Rental Tax
- Meals & Lodging Tax
- Real Estate Tax Relief for the Elderly or Disabled
- Disabled Veteran’s Tax Exemptions
- Virginia State Income Tax
- Virginia Estimated Tax
Questions: 540-942-6610.