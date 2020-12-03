Waynesboro traffic stop yields $1.8M in meth

Published Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, 2:51 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Officers from the Waynesboro PD and Department of Homeland Security seized 41 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of approximately $1.8 million in a traffic stop on Wednesday.

The stop was initiated in conjunction with a months-long drug trafficking investigation that led to the identification of a potential trafficker vehicle linked to a Central Mexican drug trafficking organization with ties to midwestern states.

The seizure is the largest known seizure of meth in Central Virginia history, exceeding the record 34.5 pounds previously recovered by a joint Waynesboro Police/Homeland Security investigation in 2018.

Three arrests were made: Marco Hernandez, 23, Jennifer Segura, 19, both of Chicago, and Vincent Ramirez, 29, no fixed address, all face felony charges of possession with the intent to distribute more than 100 grams of a controlled substance.

The trio were ordered held without bond by the magistrate and are currently being held at the Middle River Regional Jail.

Upon arresting these three subjects, police now will continue to investigate for the intended destinations of the illegal narcotics.

Related

Comments